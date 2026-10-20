Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Freight transit through Azerbaijan reaches five-year high

    Infrastructure
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 13:21
    Freight transit through Azerbaijan reaches five-year high

    Transit freight traffic through Azerbaijan exceeded 12 million tonnes in January–September 2026, reaching its highest level in five years.

    According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, cited by Report, this represents a 14.5% increase compared with the same period last year. In particular, transit freight traffic along the East–West corridor rose by 20.2%, while traffic along the North–South corridor increased by 19%.

    According to the ministry, port operations also recorded positive growth. Container traffic rose by 29% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 100,000 TEUs, while dry cargo traffic increased by 71% to 1.73 million tonnes.

    Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Transit via Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan ərazisi ilə 9 ayda 12 milyon tondan çox tranzit yük daşınıb
    Транзит грузов через Азербайджан достиг пятилетнего максимума
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    14:33
    Photo
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Karabakh
    14:29
    Murad Aghabayli: Shaki's reserves welcomed more than 128,000 tourists this year
    Tourism
    14:18
    Azerbaijan allocates $123,529 in soft loans for solar panel installation
    Energy
    14:17
    Baku to host conference on digital transformation of public finances
    Finance
    14:14
    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss cooperation in aviation
    Infrastructure
    14:04
    East Azeri produces 645 million barrels of oil to date
    Energy
    13:48
    Azerbaijan saved 840MCM of gas at renewables' expense for 9 months
    Energy
    13:46
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva, Oguljahan Atabayeva and Saida Mirziyoyeva hold trilateral meeting in Ashgabat
    Foreign policy
    13:45
    FMS official: Administrative fines may create problems for banks' international ties
    Finance
    All News Feed