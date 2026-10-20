Freight transit through Azerbaijan reaches five-year high

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Transit freight traffic through Azerbaijan exceeded 12 million tonnes in January–September 2026, reaching its highest level in five years.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, cited by Report, this represents a 14.5% increase compared with the same period last year. In particular, transit freight traffic along the East–West corridor rose by 20.2%, while traffic along the North–South corridor increased by 19%.

According to the ministry, port operations also recorded positive growth. Container traffic rose by 29% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 100,000 TEUs, while dry cargo traffic increased by 71% to 1.73 million tonnes.