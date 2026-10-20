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    Azerbaijan saved 840MCM of gas at renewables' expense for 9 months

    Energy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 13:48
    Azerbaijan saved 840MCM of gas at renewables' expense for 9 months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan saved 840 million cubic meters of natural gas through the use of renewable energy sources, according to an article by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

    According to Report, the minister said in the article that the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation is growing in Azerbaijan: "While last year the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation (28.7 billion kWh) stood at 13.4%, in the nine months of this year it rose to 20% of total output (21.2 billion kWh). In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from April 21 to July 2, electricity demand was completely met by renewable energy sources."

    Shahbazov emphasized that these results demonstrate the effectiveness of the work being carried out in the country in the field of green energy: "As the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) emphasizes, the success of countries in the energy transition is determined not by newly announced goals, but by the degree of their implementation. In this regard, the commissioning of solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan according to the planned schedule demonstrates consistent progress toward achieving the target of raising the share of renewable energy sources in total installed capacity to 33.3% by 2027."

    Parviz Shahbazov Renewable energy International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)
    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda "yaşıl enerji" hesabına 840 milyon kubmetr qaza qənaət edilib
    Азербайджан за 9 мес. сэкономил 840 млн кубометров газа за счет ВИЭ
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