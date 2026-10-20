Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Kallas: EU needs to step up efforts to counter air and maritime threats

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 13:37
    Kallas: EU needs to step up efforts to counter air and maritime threats

    The European Union needs to ensure broader capabilities for countering air and maritime threats, Head of European Diplomacy Kaja Kallas stated on Tuesday, Report informs.

    According to her, the EU is promoting the joint development and procurement of necessary assets, including within the framework of the drone development coalition.

    "The Eastern Flank Watch initiative envisions strengthening surveillance and defense from the Baltic to the Black Sea in close coordination with NATO," Kallas emphasized.

    She also pointed out the problem of mine contamination in the Black Sea basin.

    "Within the European Defence Agency, EU states are already cooperating in the development of next-generation naval mine countermeasures, as well as unmanned maritime systems," Kallas noted.

    She added that the EU is working with international partners, including Türkiye, India, and other countries, including food-importing African states, and generally with the countries of the Global South, seeking to conclude an agreement on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

    "Such an agreement would make it possible to protect human lives and vital supplies," Kallas concluded.

    Kaja Kallas Russia-Ukraine conflict Defense needs European Union
    Avropa İttifaqı Baltik dənizindən Qara dənizə qədər müşahidə və müdafiəni gücləndirir
    Каллас: ЕС нужно усилить противодействие воздушным и морским угрозам
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    14:33
    Photo
    Azerbaijan celebrates Zangilan City Day with series of events for first time
    Karabakh
    14:29
    Murad Aghabayli: Shaki's reserves welcomed more than 128,000 tourists this year
    Tourism
    14:18
    Azerbaijan allocates $123,529 in soft loans for solar panel installation
    Energy
    14:17
    Baku to host conference on digital transformation of public finances
    Finance
    14:14
    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss cooperation in aviation
    Infrastructure
    14:04
    East Azeri produces 645 million barrels of oil to date
    Energy
    13:48
    Azerbaijan saved 840MCM of gas at renewables' expense for 9 months
    Energy
    13:46
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva, Oguljahan Atabayeva and Saida Mirziyoyeva hold trilateral meeting in Ashgabat
    Foreign policy
    13:45
    FMS official: Administrative fines may create problems for banks' international ties
    Finance
    All News Feed