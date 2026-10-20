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    AAA-rated assets account for nearly 27% of SOFAZ portfolio

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 13:09
    AAA-rated assets account for nearly 27% of SOFAZ portfolio

    As of October 1 this year, AAA-rated assets accounted for 26.7% of the bond and money market instruments portfolio of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

    According to Report, citing SOFAZ, this figure was 1.8 percentage points higher than on October 1, 2025.

    At the same time, the share of AA-rated instruments in the portfolio declined from 36.7% to 36.3%, while the share of A-rated instruments increased from 24.1% to 24.5%.

    The share of BBB-rated instruments fell from 13.6% to 11.7%, while the proportion of non-investment-grade instruments rose slightly from 0.7% to 0.8%.

    As of October 1, 2026, SOFAZ's total investment portfolio stood at $74.003 billion, up 5.5% compared to the same date last year. The fund's total assets amounted to $74.004 billion, also representing a 5.5% year-on-year increase.

    SOFAZ State Oil Fund Investment portfolio
    ARDNF-in investisiya portfelində "AAA" reytinqli aktivlərin payı 27 %-ə yaxındır
    Доля активов с рейтингом AAA в портфеле ГНФАР достигла 26,7%
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