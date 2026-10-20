Kazakhstan's Kurultai Speaker, Aibek Dadebay, has stressed the need to maintain regular contacts between Kazakh and Azerbaijani lawmakers to strengthen bilateral relations.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Kurultai, cited by Report, he made the remarks during a meeting with Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova on the sidelines of the 15th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

"Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strategic partners and reliable allies, united by centuries-old friendship and shared values. A constructive political dialogue has been established between our countries, mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation is developing rapidly, and cultural and humanitarian ties are expanding. Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev are driving the successful development of bilateral relations," he said.

The Kurultai speaker emphasized the important role of interparliamentary cooperation and the need to maintain regular contacts among parliamentary friendship groups, relevant committees and interparliamentary organisations.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was also briefed on ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan and the work of the country's unicameral Kurultai.

In turn, Gafarova noted that Kazakhstan's reforms were in line with the demands of the times and were being implemented at a high level. She said the two countries' leaders shared largely similar views on the future, while the peoples of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were bound by spiritual affinity and common historical roots.