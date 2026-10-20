Archil Sikharulidze: Friendship between Azerbaijan, Georgia should continue to develop

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Further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in regional security, energy, and transport infrastructure is extremely important, Georgian political analyst Archil Sikharulidze, founder of the SIKHA Foundation research institute, told Report.

According to him, relations between the two countries have a strong foundation; however, at the subsequent stage of bilateral cooperation, special attention should be paid to regional security and connectivity opportunities between the countries.

The political analyst noted that ensuring security in the region is impossible through the efforts of a single country alone, making an approach that considers regional processes among Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Türkiye, Iran, and Russia, as well as ensuring infrastructure reliability, essential.

Sikharulidze emphasized the significance of mutual respect and regional cooperation in developing relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He stated that the friendship and close cooperation forged between Azerbaijan and Georgia since 1991 must continue to develop.

According to the expert, transitioning to regional cooperation at the next stage - particularly strengthening ties in security, energy, and infrastructure - is of key importance.