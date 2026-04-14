Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Around 250 missing after Rohingya boat capsizes in Andaman Sea, UN agencies say

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 22:19
    Around 250 missing after Rohingya boat capsizes in Andaman Sea, UN agencies say

    Around 250 people were missing after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals capsized in the ​Andaman Sea, the United Nations' refugee and migration ‌agencies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The UN agencies said the trawler carrying around 250 men, women and children reportedly ​sank due to heavy winds, rough seas and overcrowding. ​It had departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh ⁠and was bound for Malaysia.

    "This tragedy highlights the devastating ​human cost of protracted displacement and the continued absence ​of durable solutions for the Rohingya," said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Organization for Migration.

    For years, many ​of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority have embarked on rickety wooden ​boats to try to reach neighbouring countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, ‌in ⁠a bid to flee persecution in Myanmar or overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

    The agencies called on the international community to step up and sustain funding for lifesaving assistance for ​Rohingya refugees in ​Bangladesh as ⁠well as support for Bangladeshi host communities.

    In 2017, Myanmar's armed forces launched an offensive that ​forced at least 730,000 Rohingya from their ​homes and ⁠into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they recounted killings, mass rape and arson. A UN fact-finding mission concluded the 2017 military ⁠offensive ​had included "genocidal acts".

    Buddhist-majority Myanmar has denied ​genocide, and says the UN fact-finding mission was not objective or reliable.

    Andaman Rohingya Myanmar Bangladesh
    Andaman dənizində qaçqınlarla dolu gəmi qəzaya uğrayıb, yüzlərlə insan itkin düşüb
    При крушении судна с беженцами в Андаманском море пропали сотни человек

    Latest News

    12:36

    Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22

    Foreign policy
    12:31

    Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production in Azerbaijan nearly sevenfold in 1Q2026

    Industry
    12:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platform

    Finance
    12:01

    Armands Krauze: Latvia ready to assist in restoration of forests in Karabakh - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    12:00
    Photo

    Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet Museum

    Cultural policy
    11:51

    Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologies

    Religion
    11:43

    Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulation

    Religion
    11:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations

    Domestic policy
    11:19

    Shusha to host 9th Azerbaijan–Latvia intergovernmental commission meeting

    Business
    All News Feed