Modi says India, US to strengthen strategic partnership after Trump call
Other countries
- 14 April, 2026
- 22:53
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, during which they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, Report informs.
In a post on X, Modi said both sides were committed to further strengthening their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.
He added that they also discussed developments in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.
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