Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Modi says India, US to strengthen strategic partnership after Trump call

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 22:53
    Modi says India, US to strengthen strategic partnership after Trump call

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he held a phone call with US President Donald Trump, during which they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, Report informs.

    In a post on X, Modi said both sides were committed to further strengthening their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.

    He added that they also discussed developments in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

    Narendra Modi Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz India
    Modi və Tramp Hörmüz boğazında təhlükəsiz gəmiçiliyin vacibliyini qeyd ediblər
    Моди и Трамп отметили важность безопасного судоходства в Ормузском проливе

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