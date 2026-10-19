Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Türkiye to buy Russian diesel under Moscow-Washington deal

    Region
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 08:12
    Türkiye to buy Russian diesel under Moscow-Washington deal

    Türkiye will purchase part of the diesel fuel that Russia supplies to global markets under an agreement between Moscow and Washington, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in an interview with Haber 7, Report informs.

    Bayraktar highlighted that the deal is highly important for the country's energy security.

    He noted that Russia had imposed restrictions on diesel exports after facing difficulties in recent months.

    "Now they have reached an agreement with Trump [US President Donald] regarding diesel fuel. As a result of our negotiations, we will direct part of the diesel fuel to Türkiye," Bayraktar said.

    The minister did not provide details regarding the volume or timing of the supplies.

    On October 9, Trump announced an agreement for the large-scale supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States and global markets. Later that day, the US Treasury Department allowed Russian diesel fuel to re-enter the global market by granting it a temporary exemption from US sanctions until April 7, 2027.

    Diesel fuel Alparslan Bayraktar Türkiye Russian Federation
    Türkiyə Moskva - Vaşinqton müqaviləsi çərçivəsində Rusiyadan dizel yanacağı alacaq
    Турция получит часть российского дизеля в рамках сделки США и РФ
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    09:23
    Joint military drills with US kick off in Japan
    Other countries
    09:23
    CBA currency exchange rates (19.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:10
    Kremlin says trilateral meeting between leaders of Russia, US, China possible
    Region
    08:48
    IRGC says tanker hits naval mine in Strait of Hormuz
    Region
    08:30
    Ukraine discusses grain corridor with Türkiye, Egypt and India
    Other countries
    08:12
    Türkiye to buy Russian diesel under Moscow-Washington deal
    Region
    08:01
    Marco Rubio arrives in Uzbekistan
    Region
    07:54
    Azerbaijani gymnasts crowned World Cup series champions
    Individual sports
    07:48
    Photo
    Azerbaijani judokas conclude Asian Open with 14 medals
    Individual sports
    All News Feed