Türkiye to buy Russian diesel under Moscow-Washington deal

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Türkiye will purchase part of the diesel fuel that Russia supplies to global markets under an agreement between Moscow and Washington, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in an interview with Haber 7, Report informs.

Bayraktar highlighted that the deal is highly important for the country's energy security.

He noted that Russia had imposed restrictions on diesel exports after facing difficulties in recent months.

"Now they have reached an agreement with Trump [US President Donald] regarding diesel fuel. As a result of our negotiations, we will direct part of the diesel fuel to Türkiye," Bayraktar said.

The minister did not provide details regarding the volume or timing of the supplies.

On October 9, Trump announced an agreement for the large-scale supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States and global markets. Later that day, the US Treasury Department allowed Russian diesel fuel to re-enter the global market by granting it a temporary exemption from US sanctions until April 7, 2027.