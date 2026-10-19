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    Azerbaijani judokas conclude Asian Open with 14 medals

    Individual sports
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 07:48
    Azerbaijani judokas conclude Asian Open with 14 medals

    Azerbaijani judokas completed the Asian Open tournament in Aktau, Kazakhstan, with a total of 14 medals, including one gold, five silver and eight bronze.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani athletes won one gold, one silver and four bronze medals on the second day of the competition.

    Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg) defeated all of her opponents to claim the gold medal. Madina Kaisinova (+78 kg) finished the tournament with a silver medal.

    Janpolad Aliyev, Elmar Gasimov (both 100 kg), Subhan Akhundov (+100 kg) and Alina Kugayeva (70 kg) secured bronze medals.

    On the first day of the tournament, Nazir Talibov (66 kg), Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg), Farida Mirzayeva (52 kg) and Ulviyya Bayramova (57 kg) won silver medals, while Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg), Nariman Mirzayev, Rufat Shovlatov (both 73 kg) and Gulnara Bayramova (57 kg) earned bronze medals.

    Azerbaijani judokas conclude Asian Open with 14 medals
    Azerbaijani judokas conclude Asian Open with 14 medals

    Azerbaijani judokas Gold medal Silver medal Bronze medal
    Photo
    Azərbaycan cüdoçuları Asiya Açıq Turnirini 14 medalla başa vurublar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские дзюдоисты завоевали 14 медалей на турнире Aktau Asian Open 2026
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