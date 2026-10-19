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    Ukraine discusses grain corridor with Türkiye, Egypt and India

    Other countries
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 08:30
    Ukraine discusses grain corridor with Türkiye, Egypt and India

    Ukraine is holding talks with Türkiye, Egypt and India on the possible reopening of civilian shipping in the Black Sea, particularly for agricultural exports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bloomberg, Report informs.

    Zelenskyy noted that Black Sea ports are the main route for Ukraine's food exports. They are capable of handling up to 40 million tons of grain per season, but exports have been suspended since August due to Russian air strikes on port infrastructure and vessels.

    "We cannot transport such volumes by rail," the Ukrainian president explained.

    He said that Türkiye, Egypt and India had proposed ensuring safe passage for ships sailing under their flags. Under the proposed arrangement, these vessels would be able to enter both Ukrainian and Russian ports to transport food products.

    "One ship goes to our port, another to a Russian port, and we agree not to strike either of these vessels," Zelenskyy said.

    However, according to the Ukrainian president, Russia opposes the plan despite repeated appeals from mediators in Türkiye, India and Egypt.

    Zelenskyy also said that Kyiv has asked Brussels to renew the "solidarity lanes" program, which enabled Ukraine to export grain through European railways and ports at the beginning of the war in 2022.

    "We are asking the EU to renew the solidarity lanes to facilitate grain exports. Everyone needs this grain," he stressed.

    Grain shipments Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Türkiye India Egypt
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    Украина обсуждает с тремя странами организацию зернового коридора
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