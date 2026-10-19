Marco Rubio arrives in Uzbekistan
Region
- 19 October, 2026
- 08:01
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Uzbekistan on Sunday evening, Report informs via Gazeta.uz
Rubio was welcomed at Samarkand International Airport by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and other officials.
The second meeting of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council, as well as the C5+1 foreign ministers' meeting, will be held in Samarkand on Monday.
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