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    IRGC says tanker hits naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 08:48
    IRGC says tanker hits naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

    A tanker struck a naval mine in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, triggering an explosion and fire in the engine room, according to the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Report informs.

    It was noted that the vessel attempted to leave the strait via the southern route without authorization, disabled its navigation and positioning systems, and failed to comply with established regulations.

    The IRGC warned that ships disabling their navigation and identification systems in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would face strict and decisive measures.

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