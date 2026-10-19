Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared weekly summary of his activities VIDEO

    Domestic policy
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 07:32
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared weekly summary of his activities VIDEO

    A video summarizing President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities was shared on his official social media accounts.

    Report presents the video.

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared weekly summary of his activities VIDEO

    Ilham Aliyev
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında həftəlik fəaliyyəti ilə bağlı icmal yayımlanıb
    В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях размещен обзор о его деятельности за неделю
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    MiniBoss

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