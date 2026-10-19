President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared weekly summary of his activities VIDEO
Domestic policy
- 19 October, 2026
- 07:32
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A video summarizing President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities was shared on his official social media accounts.
Report presents the video.
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared weekly summary of his activities VIDEO
Video
В аккаунтах президента в соцсетях размещен обзор о его деятельности за неделю
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