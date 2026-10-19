Azerbaijani gymnasts crowned World Cup series champions
Individual sports
- 19 October, 2026
- 07:54
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Members of Azerbaijan's national trampoline gymnastics team have won the 2026 FIG Trampoline World Cup series titles in Cottbus, Germany, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.
According to the federation, Magsud Mahsudov and Seljan Mahsudova claimed the World Cup series title in the mixed synchronized event thanks to their consistent performances throughout the season.
Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov also secured the World Cup series title in the men's synchronized event.
Azərbaycan gimnastları Dünya Kuboku seriyalarının qalibi olublar
Азербайджанские гимнасты стали победителями серий Кубка мира
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