Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijani gymnasts crowned World Cup series champions

    Individual sports
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 07:54
    Azerbaijani gymnasts crowned World Cup series champions

    Members of Azerbaijan's national trampoline gymnastics team have won the 2026 FIG Trampoline World Cup series titles in Cottbus, Germany, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.

    According to the federation, Magsud Mahsudov and Seljan Mahsudova claimed the World Cup series title in the mixed synchronized event thanks to their consistent performances throughout the season.

    Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov also secured the World Cup series title in the men's synchronized event.

    World Cup trampoline gymnastics Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation
    Azərbaycan gimnastları Dünya Kuboku seriyalarının qalibi olublar
    Азербайджанские гимнасты стали победителями серий Кубка мира
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    09:23
    Joint military drills with US kick off in Japan
    Other countries
    09:23
    CBA currency exchange rates (19.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:10
    Kremlin says trilateral meeting between leaders of Russia, US, China possible
    Region
    08:48
    IRGC says tanker hits naval mine in Strait of Hormuz
    Region
    08:30
    Ukraine discusses grain corridor with Türkiye, Egypt and India
    Other countries
    08:12
    Türkiye to buy Russian diesel under Moscow-Washington deal
    Region
    08:01
    Marco Rubio arrives in Uzbekistan
    Region
    07:54
    Azerbaijani gymnasts crowned World Cup series champions
    Individual sports
    07:48
    Photo
    Azerbaijani judokas conclude Asian Open with 14 medals
    Individual sports
    All News Feed