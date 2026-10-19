Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova wins gold at World Cup
Individual sports
- 19 October, 2026
- 07:43
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Seljan Mahsudova, a member of Azerbaijan's national trampoline gymnastics team, has won a gold medal at the World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.
According to the federation, Mahsudova claimed the gold medal in the individual event with a score of 55.540 points.
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