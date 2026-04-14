CENTCOM says US forces enforcing blockade on ships linked to Iranian ports

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said more than 10,000 US sailors, marines and airmen, alongside over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, are involved in what it described as an operation to blockade vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports, Report informs.

In a post on X, United States Central Command said that during the first 24 hours of the operation, no ships had successfully passed through the blockade, while six merchant vessels complied with instructions from US forces to turn back toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM said the blockade was being enforced impartially against vessels of all nationalities entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

It added that US forces were supporting freedom of navigation for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.