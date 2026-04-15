Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    25 teams to compete in Baku–Khankandi cycling race

    Individual sports
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 12:54
    25 teams to compete in Baku–Khankandi cycling race

    A total of 25 teams from different countries around the world will participate in the Baku-Khankandi international cycling race, Report informs, citing the Cycling Federation of Azerbaijan.

    A number of countries will be represented by two teams at once.

    Among the participants are the national team of Azerbaijan, as well as well-known teams, including Kazakhstan's Astana and Team Vino, Spain's Equipo Kern Pharma and Burgos Burpellet BH, Italy's Bardiani CSF 7 Saber and Solution Tech NIPPO Rali, Türkiye's Spor Toto and MBB Continental.

    In addition, teams from China, Malaysia, Portugal, Thailand, Colombia, Algeria, Poland, Belgium, the Philippines, Germany, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and Indonesia will compete in the race.

    The competition will start on May 10 and will last five days.

    cycling Baku Khankandi
    "Bakı-Xankəndi" velosiped yarışında iştirakını təsdiqləyən komandalar müəyyənləşib
    В велогонке Баку-Ханкенди выступят 25 команд

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