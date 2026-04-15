Samvel Karapetyan begins renouncing non-Armenian citizenships
Region
- 15 April, 2026
- 13:27
Russian businessman, leader of the Strong Armenia party, Samvel Karapetyan, announced that he has begun the process of renouncing all citizenships except Armenian, Report informs via Armenian media.
Karapetyan made the statement today during the first court hearing in the criminal case in which he is the main defendant.
"Since I am participating in the elections and am confident in my victory, I have decided to begin the process of renouncing these passports," he said.
Having citizenship other than Armenian is an obstacle to participating in the parliamentary elections in Armenia, which will be held on June 7.
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