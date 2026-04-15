Azerbaijan explores Czech public transport integration model

An Azerbaijani delegation has traveled to the Czech Republic for training to learn about intelligent approaches to urban mobility and public transport organization, Helena Hroník, Sales Manager at Škoda Group, said on social media, Report informs.

The program includes a visit to ROPID, considered one of Europe's leading coordinators of integrated transport services. There, the Azerbaijani delegation will be introduced to a model where metro, tram, bus, and railway operate as a single organism with synchronized schedules and a unified fare system.

Hroník noted that Prague's transport system is particularly interesting due to its high level of integration across different modes of transport. This not only increases convenience for passengers but also significantly reduces the burden on urban infrastructure.

Special attention will be given to digital solutions. The delegation will hold discussions with Operator ICT, the company behind Lítačka, one of Central Europe's most comprehensive digital fare payment platforms.

During the meeting, the parties will discuss the implementation of electronic ticketing systems, as well as the use of big data technologies for passenger flow monitoring, load forecasting, and strategic planning of urban mobility.

"We highly value the opportunity to share the Czech Republic's experience and expertise in modern mobility, and we hope this visit will contribute to deepening cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan," Hroník said.

The training mission was organized with the support of the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport, the CzechTrade agency, and the Czech Embassy in Baku.