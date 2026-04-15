Latvia explores import of Azerbaijani agricultural goods

Latvia is interested in importing tomatoes from Azerbaijani, Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze said, Report informs.

Speaking at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, Krauze noted that despite logistical challenges, geographical distance is not considered a significant barrier.

"Currently, we mainly import tomatoes from Spain, more precisely from the Andalusia region. That distance is about 3,900 kilometres. The distance between Baku and Riga is about 3,200 kilometres. This shows that delivering high-quality fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Latvia is entirely feasible," he said.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijani agricultural products, particularly fruits and vegetables, stand out for their quality and could in future be represented on the Latvian market.

Krauze added that deepening cooperation in this area could positively contribute to expanding agricultural trade between the two countries.