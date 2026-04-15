Azerbaijan, Latvia to expand economic cooperation

Azerbaijani companies are beginning preparations to first gain access to Latvia, and subsequently to expand regional cooperation with the Baltic and Nordic countries through the development of necessary infrastructure, Report informs.

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said this at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha.

Abdullayev noted that an Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum is planned in the coming days and will be held in Azerbaijan.

The event is expected to bring together around 20 Latvian companies and more than 50 Azerbaijani public and private entities.

The sides are also considering new areas of business cooperation, including artificial intelligence, the defence industry, and air cargo transport.

He added that presentations are planned to attract Latvian companies to participate in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.