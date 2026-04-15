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    Kazakh oil shipments via BTC reach 346,000 tonnes

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 19:54
    Kazakh oil shipments via BTC reach 346,000 tonnes

    In the first quarter of 2026, the volume of Kazakh oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline increased by 26,000 tonnes to 346,000 tonnes.

    Report cites data from KazTransOil.

    The total volume of transported oil and transshipped petroleum products reached 11.9 million tonnes, which is 705,000 tonnes more compared to the same period in 2025. A total of 11.7 million tonnes of oil was transported through the companys main oil pipeline system.

    Kazakhstans Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhanov had previously stated that Kazakhstan plans to export 1.5–2.2 million tonnes of oil to global markets via the BTC pipeline in 2026.

    In 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tonnes of oil through the BTC pipeline.

    Kazakh oil Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) oil transportation
    Qazaxıstan neftinin BTC ilə tədarük həcmi 346 min tona çatıb
    Поставки казахстанской нефти по БТД достигли 346 тыс. тонн

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