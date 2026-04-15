A presentation on the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan was delivered during a meeting between the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov, and the Director of the Multi-Country Office for Austria of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Simonetta Siligato.

ANAMA told Report that the presentation covered the mine contamination Azerbaijan is facing and the measures being implemented to address the issue.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on jointly planned mine action projects as well as other issues of mutual interest.