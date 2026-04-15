Latvia interested in Middle Corridor project

Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja said at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha that his country aims to take part in regional transport projects, Report informs from Shusha.

He added that Latvia is interested in contributing to the development of the Middle Corridor in the fields of logistics, multimodal transport and digital solutions.

"We firmly support the development of regional connectivity projects that strengthen Europe-Asia connectivity and contribute to peace in the region," he said.

Skuja also noted that the upcoming visit of Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs to Azerbaijan next week will give new momentum to economic relations.

"This visit will provide new impetus to bilateral relations and economic ties. I would also like to highlight relations between municipalities of the two countries. A delegation of Latvian municipalities will participate in the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku this May," he said.