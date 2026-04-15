Minister: Azerbaijan, Latvia reach agreement on key agricultural priorities – EXCLUSIVE

Agreement has been reached on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in several priority areas of agriculture.

Azerbaijans Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov told Reports correspondent in Shusha.

The minister noted that the two countries will cooperate in fisheries and forestry.

"There are opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in both livestock and fisheries. Latvia has proposed improving forestry in Azerbaijan and increasing forest coverage. They have strong experience in this field and suggested we make use of it. We held discussions in this direction," he said.

Mammadov noted that the previous meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission was held in 2022.

"We have managed to restore it again," he added.

The minister also stressed that the planned visit of Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs to Azerbaijan will positively impact the dynamics of bilateral relations.