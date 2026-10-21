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    Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on road transport links with Kyrgyzstan

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 17:19
    Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on road transport links with Kyrgyzstan

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on international road transport links.

    According to Report, the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan was signed in Cholpon-Ata on July 31, 2026.

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