Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia sign defense cooperation pact

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Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia have signed an agreement to strengthen defense cooperation, expand joint military production and build defense capabilities.

According to Report, citing Reuters, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense announced the agreement.

The parties signed the "Badr Memorandum of Understanding" in Doha, providing for expanded cooperation in military production, technical training, research and development.

The ministry said the agreement would strengthen ties between the four countries' defense industries and promote cooperation to enhance security and achieve shared goals.

Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries, said the memorandum established a framework for strategic cooperation, including joint production and technology development.

"Technology sharing, joint development and strengthening domestic production capabilities are at the heart of a sustainable defense industry," Görgün said in a statement.

He expressed confidence that the document would allow Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia to pool their capabilities and translate them into concrete joint projects.