Ilham Aliyev approves Host Country Agreement for Secretariat of NAM Youth Organization

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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Host Country Agreement regarding the Secretariat of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization, signed between Azerbaijan and the organization, Report informs.

The head of state signed the relevant law.

The approved agreement was signed between the government of Azerbaijan and the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization on September 10, 2026, in Baku.