Baku to host Azerbaijan sport climbing championship on October 22–25

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Baku will host the Azerbaijan sport climbing championship on October 22–25.

According to Report, the competition will take place at the Climb Baku Sport Climbing Center, organized by the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Athletes aged 16 and over will compete in lead climbing and bouldering.

Lead climbing qualification will take place on October 22, followed by the final on October 23. Bouldering qualification is scheduled for October 24, with the finals on October 25.

The championship aims to contribute to the development of sport climbing in Azerbaijan, strengthen competition among athletes, improve their professional preparation, identify promising athletes for the national team and increase interest in the sport.