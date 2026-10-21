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    Azerbaijani president approves treaty on alliance with Kyrgyzstan

    Domestic policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 17:34
    Azerbaijani president approves treaty on alliance with Kyrgyzstan

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law ratifying the Treaty on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Report informs.

    The document was signed on July 31, 2026, in the city of Cholpon-Ata.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations
    İlham Əliyev Azərbaycanla Qırğızıstan arasında müttəfiqlik müqaviləsini təsdiqləyib
    Президент утвердил договор о союзничестве с Кыргызстаном
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