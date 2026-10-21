Azerbaijani president approves treaty on alliance with Kyrgyzstan
Domestic policy
- 21 October, 2026
- 17:34
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law ratifying the Treaty on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Report informs.
The document was signed on July 31, 2026, in the city of Cholpon-Ata.
İlham Əliyev Azərbaycanla Qırğızıstan arasında müttəfiqlik müqaviləsini təsdiqləyib
Президент утвердил договор о союзничестве с Кыргызстаном
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