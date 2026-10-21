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    Azykh-Taghlar Archaeological Park established as state reserve in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 17:26
    Azykh-Taghlar Archaeological Park established as state reserve in Azerbaijan

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order establishing the Azykh-Taghlar Archaeological Park as a state reserve.

    According to Report, the order designates the areas around the Azykh and Taghlar caves as a state reserve.

    The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to approve the reserve's charter and establish the boundaries of its territory and protection zone within three months.

    The Cabinet will also establish a special regime for the reserve, take measures to provide it with the necessary material and technical resources, and inform the President of Azerbaijan accordingly.

    Ilham Aliyev State reserve
    Azıx-Tağlar Arxeoloji Parkı dövlət qoruğu olub - Sərəncam
    В Азербайджане создан заповедник "Азых-Тагларский археологический парк"
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