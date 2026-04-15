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    Latvia seeks broader strategic ties with Azerbaijan, envoy says

    Business
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 18:46
    Latvia seeks broader strategic ties with Azerbaijan, envoy says

    Latvia supports Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and aims to expand its strategic partnership across all sectors, Latvia's ambassador to Azerbaijan said, Report informs.

    Speaking at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, Ambassador Edgars Skuja said the two countries enjoy strong historical ties and high-level political relations.

    "Latvia and Azerbaijan have friendly relations rooted in shared historical experiences. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1994, Latvia has consistently expressed support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Skuja said.

    He also reaffirmed Latvia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in international platforms, including within the United Nations framework.

    "Latvia firmly supports the development of regional connectivity projects that create new economic opportunities, strengthen Europe-Asia connectivity, and contribute to stability and peace in the region," he added.

    Edgars Skuja Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission Strategic partnership
    Latviya səfiri: "Azərbaycanla strateji tərəfdaşlığı bütün sahələrdə genişləndirmək istəyirik"
    Эдгарс Скуя заявил о намерении Риги расширять стратегическое партнерство с Баку

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