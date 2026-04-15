Latvia offers model to grow Azerbaijan forest areas

Latvia's experience offers new opportunities to expand forested areas in Azerbaijan, Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze said, Report informs.

Speaking at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, Krauze noted that Latvia has increased its forest cover from 26% to 53% over the past 100 years, and that this experience could be applied in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan's forest cover currently stands at around 12%. With appropriate approaches, this figure could be significantly increased, for example to 23%. Forest restoration methods based on the Scandinavian approach are cheaper, more efficient, and deliver faster results, offering broad opportunities for cooperation in this area," he said.