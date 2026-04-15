Latvia offers model to grow Azerbaijan forest areas
AIC
- 15 April, 2026
- 18:30
Latvia's experience offers new opportunities to expand forested areas in Azerbaijan, Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze said, Report informs.
Speaking at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, Krauze noted that Latvia has increased its forest cover from 26% to 53% over the past 100 years, and that this experience could be applied in Azerbaijan.
"Azerbaijan's forest cover currently stands at around 12%. With appropriate approaches, this figure could be significantly increased, for example to 23%. Forest restoration methods based on the Scandinavian approach are cheaper, more efficient, and deliver faster results, offering broad opportunities for cooperation in this area," he said.
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