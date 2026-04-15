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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan, US discuss energy corridors, TRIPP initiative

    Energy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 18:38
    Azerbaijan, US discuss energy corridors, TRIPP initiative

    Azerbaijans Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said he held talks with US officials to discuss expanding economic cooperation and investment opportunities, Report informs.

    Jabbarov said the meeting was held with delegations led by Rebecca Neff, a senior advisor at the US State Department, and Sarah Leming from the US Trade and Development Agency.

    During the discussions, the sides highlighted the elevation of Azerbaijan–United States relations to a strategic partnership level and the favorable conditions created to strengthen economic ties, Jabbarov said in a post on X.

    The meeting also covered energy corridors, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), and the economic and commercial components of the Strategic Partnership Charter.

    The parties discussed opportunities for US companies to participate in projects in Azerbaijan, including infrastructure, transport, digitalization and artificial intelligence, he added.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Azerbaijan-US relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ABŞ ilə enerji dəhlizlərini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и США обсудили сотрудничество в рамках энергокоридоров

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