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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Pashinyan: Yerevan won't 'blackmail' EU for membership

    Other countries
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 14:42
    Pashinyan: Yerevan won't 'blackmail' EU for membership

    Regardless of the decision on EU membership, Armenia will benefit from its course of European integration, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during the 8th bilateral meeting of the Armenia-EU Civil Society Platform, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The prime minister highlighted that Yerevan does not intend to apply pressure or "blackmail" in the process of rapprochement with the EU. "Yes, we passed a law on initiating Armenia's EU membership process. But our strategy is not to use blackmail tools by saying 'you must accept us within a month,'" he noted.

    Pashinyan also pointed out that even in the case of rejection, the country will still benefit from reforms. "If the European Union decides to accept us, that will be excellent. If not, we will still gain, because we will become a modern country that meets the highest standards," the he added.

    Paşinyan: İrəvan üzvlük naminə Aİ-ni "şantaj etməyəcək"
    Пашинян: Ереван не будет "шантажировать" ЕС ради членства и выиграет при любом раскладе

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