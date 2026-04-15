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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Elchin Amirbayov holds high-level talks during visit to Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 16:32
    Elchin Amirbayov holds high-level talks during visit to Czech Republic

    Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, held a series of high-level meetings during a visit to the Czech Republic, focusing on bilateral cooperation and regional issues, Report informs.

    The visit included talks with National Security Adviser to the Czech prime minister Hynek Kmonicek, First Deputy Foreign Minister Jiri Brodsky, as well as representatives of the presidential administration and parliament.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Czech relations, highlighting the importance of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in 2015. They also stressed the value of regular high-level contacts, including a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026.

    The Czech side expressed interest in deepening cooperation in energy, transport, industry, and defense, as well as expanding trade, economic, and investment ties.

    Discussions also covered Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. Czech representatives emphasized Azerbaijan's key role in ensuring Europe's energy security and in developing the Middle Corridor, describing the country as a major transport and logistics hub linking Europe and Asia.

    Amirbayov also briefed his counterparts on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including agreements reached in Washington in August 2025. He noted that upcoming political processes in Armenia may play an important role in signing a peace agreement and ensuring long-term regional stability.

    The Czech side expressed support for Azerbaijan's peace agenda and hope for the early signing of an agreement.

    During the visit, Amirbayov also spoke at a leading Czech think tank and gave interviews to international media outlets.

    Elchin Amirbayov Czechia Azerbaijan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Elçin Əmirbəyov Çexiya rəsmiləri ilə görüşlərdə Ermənistanla normallaşma prosesindən danışıb
    Амирбеков обсудил в представителями властей Чехии сотрудничество и региональную повестку

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