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    Sweden to provide Ukraine with new $52.3 million aid package to support civilians during winter

    Other countries
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 19:37
    Sweden to provide Ukraine with new $52.3 million aid package to support civilians during winter

    Sweden is allocating an aid package worth 522 million kronor ($52.3 million) to Ukraine for 2026 to support the civilian population.

    According to a press release from the Government Offices of Sweden, cited by Report, the funds will be used to "meet Ukraine's most urgent needs ahead of and during the winter."

    The new Swedish assistance includes equipment and installations for energy supply.

    "The support package is intended to ensure electricity and heating for around 150,000 Ukrainians in communities across the country, as well as to guarantee that vital services such as hospitals, schools, telecommunications and water supply in these communities receive the energy they need to operate," said Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

    Since February 2022, Sweden has allocated 158 billion kronor ($15.95 billion) in aid to Ukraine, including 29.6 billion kronor ($2.99 billion) in civilian assistance.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict aid package
    İsveç qışda Ukrayna əhalisinə dəstək məqsədilə 52,3 milyon dollar ayıracaq
    Швеция выделит Украине новый пакет помощи на $52,3 млн для поддержки населения зимой
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