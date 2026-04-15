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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    EU confirms mission to Armenia against hybrid threats

    Region
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 15:38
    EU confirms mission to Armenia against hybrid threats

    Ambassadors of EU member states in Brussels have endorsed the launch of a new civilian mission to Armenia, with final approval expected at next week's meeting of EU foreign ministers, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The mission aims to bolster Armenia's resilience against hybrid threats by offering both strategic and practical guidance to ministries and security institutions. Advisory efforts will focus on policy development, countering foreign information manipulation, addressing cyberattacks, and tackling illicit financial flows.

    It will also evaluate Armenia's security sector needs to help the country better identify and respond to hybrid threats in line with EU standards and methodologies.

    Earlier this year, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas confirmed that the EU would send a Hybrid Rapid Response Team to Armenia to assist in countering threats ahead of the June 7 parliamentary elections.

    EU mission hybrid threats Armenia European Union (EU) Kaja Kallas
    Aİ hibrid təhdidlərə qarşı mübarizə missiyasının Ermənistana göndəriləcəyini təsdiqləyib
    ЕС утвердил отправку в Армению миссии по противодействию гибридным угрозам

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