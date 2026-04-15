Azerpost to issue stamps for WUF13 in Baku

Azerpost LLC plans to issue postage stamps dedicated to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, which will be held in Baku, Report informs.

The company's Head of the Stamp Department, Sitara Huseynova, said in a statement that stamp themes are planned at the end of each year for the following year.

According to her, the annual plan includes stamps reflecting Azerbaijan's nature, history, and architecture, as well as major sporting events held both in the country and worldwide, such as the Olympics, and important historical events.

Huseynova also noted that presidential decrees issued each year influence the themes. She pointed out that this year has been declared the Year of Architecture and Urban Development in Azerbaijan, and several stamp series will be released based on this theme.

One of these series will be dedicated to WUF13, with the stamp scheduled to be released into circulation in May.