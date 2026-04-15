Russia to pay compensation over AZAL plane crash

Azerbaijan and Russia have reached an agreement on settling the consequences of the tragedy involving the crash of an AZAL aircraft in December 2024, including the payment of compensation to the families of the victims and those affected, according to a joint statement, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"In accordance with agreements between the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the Parties have reached an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including the issue of payment of compensation in connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024, resulting from the unintended operation of an air defense system in the airspace of the Russian Federation.

The steps undertaken confirm the mutual intention to build further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of allied interaction.

We express confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and taking into account each other's interests, will continue to contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

We once again extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the airplane crash and share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by the tragedy," reads the statement.