Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Russia to pay compensation over AZAL plane crash

    Other
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 16:22
    Russia to pay compensation over AZAL plane crash

    Azerbaijan and Russia have reached an agreement on settling the consequences of the tragedy involving the crash of an AZAL aircraft in December 2024, including the payment of compensation to the families of the victims and those affected, according to a joint statement, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    "In accordance with agreements between the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation during their meeting in Dushanbe on October 9, 2025, the Parties have reached an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including the issue of payment of compensation in connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the city of Aktau on December 25, 2024, resulting from the unintended operation of an air defense system in the airspace of the Russian Federation.

    The steps undertaken confirm the mutual intention to build further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of allied interaction.

    We express confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and taking into account each other's interests, will continue to contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

    We once again extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the airplane crash and share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by the tragedy," reads the statement.

    AZAL plane crash compensation Minister of Foreign Affairs Azerbaijan Russia joint statement
    Rusiya AZAL təyyarəsinin qəzaya uğramasına görə kompensasiya ödəyəcək
    Россия выплатит компенсации в связи с крушением самолета AZAL

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed