Gunman attacks school in Türkiye: 4 killed, attacker shoots himself
Region
- 15 April, 2026
- 16:05
An armed attack on a school in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras left four people dead, and the attacker committed suicide, Report informs referring to Turkish media.
The attacker was an eighth-grade student at the same school. He was carrying five weapons and seven magazines.
According to preliminary reports, four people were killed and at least 20 were injured. Among the dead were three students and one teacher.
The attacker's father is a former police officer.
An armed attack on a school in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras left one dead and one injured, said the city's governor, Mükerrem Ünlüer, Report informs.
He stated that six people were injured in the incident, and one person was killed.
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