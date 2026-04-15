Azerbaijan shares income, spending forecasts for next 4 years

By 2030, incomes of the Azerbaijani population are projected to reach 135.4 billion manats (over $79.6 billion), while expenditures are expected to total 133.6 billion manats (approximately $78.6 billion), Report informs referring to the Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2027–2030 published by the Ministry of Finance.

In 2027, population incomes are forecast at 106.2 billion manats (nearly $62.5 billion) and expenditures at 104.3 billion manats (over $61.3 billion); in 2028 incomes at 114.6 billion manats (just over $67.4 billion) and expenditures at 112.8 billion manats (over $66.3 billion); and in 2029 incomes at 124.8 billion manats (just over $73.4 billion) and expenditures at 122.9 billion manats (approximately $72.3 billion).

In 2025, nominal population incomes totaled 89.916 billion manats (almost $52.9 billion), 8% higher compared to 2024. Over the past year, per capita nominal income rose by 7.6%, reaching 8,778 manats ($5,163).