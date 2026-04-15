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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan to increase capital investment in oil, gas sector over next 3 years

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:33
    Azerbaijan to increase capital investment in oil, gas sector over next 3 years

    Azerbaijan expects capital investments in its economy to grow by 5.6% in 2027 and by an average of 2.1% annually over the medium term (2027–2030), according to the Medium-Term Budget Framework published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    The updated forecasts show that capital investments will amount to 24.9 billion manats in 2027, 26.3 billion manats in 2028, 27.1 billion manats in 2029, and 27 billion manats in 2030. Overall capital investments in 2027–2030 are projected at 105.3 billion manats.

    Of this total, investments in the oil and gas sector are expected to reach 7.7 billion manats in 2027, 8.1 billion manats in 2028, 7.8 billion manats in 2029, and 6.6 billion manats in 2030, totaling 30.2 billion manats.

    Meanwhile, capital investments in the non-oil sector are forecast at 17.2 billion manats in 2027, rising to 18.2 billion manats in 2028, 19.3 billion manats in 2029, and 20.4 billion manats in 2030, with a cumulative total of 75.1 billion manats.

    1 manat=$0.59 as of April 15, 2026.

    Ministry of Finance Medium-Term Budget Framework Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda yaxın 3 ildə neft-qaz sektoruna kapital qoyuluşu artırılacaq
    Капвложения в экономику Азербайджана в 2027-2030гг увеличатся на 2,1% в год

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