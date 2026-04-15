Azerbaijan projects gradual decline in non-oil fiscal deficit

Azerbaijan expects the non-oil primary deficit of the consolidated budget as a share of non-oil GDP to reach 18.8% this year, according to medium-term budget frameworks for 2027–2030 published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

The document forecasts a gradual reduction of this indicator in the coming years. It is expected to decline to 16.6% in 2027, 14.1% in 2028, 12.3% in 2029, and 10.9% by 2030.