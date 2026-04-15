Azerbaijan, Latvia consider creating joint business council

Azerbaijan and Latvia may establish a joint Business Council to expand economic ties between the two countries, Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov said during the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission held in Shusha, Report informs.

Akhundov said that the creation of an Azerbaijan–Latvia Business Council would be an important step in strengthening cooperation among small and medium-sized enterprises. He emphasized the need to intensify business forums, B2B meetings, and mutual business missions.

He noted that promising areas of cooperation include agriculture, industry, tourism, and technology transfer, with particular attention to the development of the green economy.

The deputy minister also highlighted that Latvia's experience in reforestation and landscaping may be applied in Azerbaijan, including in the country's liberated territories.