Azerbaijan, Georgia to hold intergovernmental commission meeting
Foreign policy
- 15 April, 2026
- 17:27
Azerbaijan and Georgia will hold the next meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation on April 27–28 in Sighnaghi.
According to Report, the meeting is expected to be attended by the prime ministers of both countries.
The agenda includes issues of economic cooperation, expansion of trade relations, implementation of transport and logistics projects, partnership in the energy sector, and other current regional topics.
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