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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan, Georgia to hold intergovernmental commission meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:27
    Azerbaijan, Georgia to hold intergovernmental commission meeting

    Azerbaijan and Georgia will hold the next meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation on April 27–28 in Sighnaghi.

    According to Report, the meeting is expected to be attended by the prime ministers of both countries.

    The agenda includes issues of economic cooperation, expansion of trade relations, implementation of transport and logistics projects, partnership in the energy sector, and other current regional topics.

    Intergovernmental commission Azerbaijan Georgia
    Siqnaxidə Azərbaycan və Gürcüstanın hökumətlərarası komissiyasının iclası keçiriləcək
    Азербайджан и Грузия проведут заседание МПК в Сигнахи

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