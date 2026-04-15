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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan projects state debt to rise by 2027

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 17:50
    Azerbaijan projects state debt to rise by 2027

    Azerbaijan expects its total state debt, including external and domestic obligations, to reach 27.6 billion manats ($16.2 billion) by the end of 2026, Report informs.

    According to the medium-term budget framework for 2027–2030 published by the Ministry of Finance, the figure is projected to increase to 29.2 billion manats ($17.2 billion) in 2027 and 34.3 billion manats (approximately $20.2 billion) in 2030, equivalent to 20.6% of the projected GDP for that year.

    Debt servicing costs for 2027 are estimated at nearly 2.4 billion manats (just over $1.41 billion). Of this, 1.427 billion manats (just over $839.7 million) will go toward external debt servicing, including 1.063 billion manats (nearly $625.6 million) in principal payments and 364 million manats (just over $214.1 million) in interest.

    For domestic debt servicing in 2027, 137.2 million manats (just over $80.7 million) are projected for principal payments and 832.8 million manats for interest (almost $490 million).

    Overall, interest expenses on public debt in 2027 are expected to total 1.196 billion manats (just under $704 million), including 364 million manats for external debt and 832.8 million manats for domestic debt.

    Azerbaijan state debt Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycan yaxın 5 ildə dövlət borcunun 34 milyard manatı keçəcəyini gözləyir
    К 2028 году госдолг Азербайджана увеличится до 29,2 млрд манатов

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