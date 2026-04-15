Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijan to allocate 13B manats for restoration of liberated territories in 2027-2030

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 18:15
    Azerbaijan to allocate 13B manats for restoration of liberated territories in 2027-2030

    Budget expenditures for the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2027-2030 are projected at 13.3 billion manats ($7.8 billion), reads the medium-term budget framework for 2027-2030, published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

    According to the document, these expenditures will account for approximately 24.3% of the state budget's capital expenditures for this four-year period.

    The Ministry of Finance notes that 22 billion manats were allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in 2021-2025.

    In 2026, 3.5 billion manats were allocated for these purposes in the state budget.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Finance Ministry Azerbaijan liberated territories
    Azərbaycan yaxın 4 ildə işğaldan azad olunmuş ərazilərinə 13 milyard manat xərc çəkəcək
    Азербайджан в 2027-2030гг направит 13 млрд манатов на восстановление освобожденных территорий

    Latest News

    23:56

    Norway and Netherlands ramp up drone funding for Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:51

    UK disburses final tranche to Ukraine via G7 revenue acceleration plan

    Other countries
    23:37

    Pentagon steps up planning for possible Cuba operations

    Other countries
    23:15

    Iran insists on Pakistan venue for talks with US

    Foreign policy
    23:03

    UN boosts humanitarian aid for Iran with $12M

    Other countries
    22:50

    Erdogan invites Canada PM to NATO, COP31 summits

    Region
    22:37

    China to send 58 tonnes of medical aid to Iran

    Region
    22:23

    Paris hosts exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    21:58

    Italy pledges 30M euros in aid to war-hit Sudan

    Other countries
    All News Feed