Azerbaijan to allocate 13B manats for restoration of liberated territories in 2027-2030

Budget expenditures for the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories in 2027-2030 are projected at 13.3 billion manats ($7.8 billion), reads the medium-term budget framework for 2027-2030, published by the Ministry of Finance, Report informs.

According to the document, these expenditures will account for approximately 24.3% of the state budget's capital expenditures for this four-year period.

The Ministry of Finance notes that 22 billion manats were allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in 2021-2025.

In 2026, 3.5 billion manats were allocated for these purposes in the state budget.

($1=1.7 manats)