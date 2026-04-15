Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze has expressed admiration for Azerbaijan's efforts to restore its territorial integrity, Report informs.

At the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Latvian Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, he noted that the Azerbaijani people have maintained faith in achieving this goal for over three decades.

Krauze emphasized that it was a great honor for him to be in Shusha, which holds special significance for the country, and congratulated Azerbaijan on its achievements.

The Latvian minister also reviewed the progress of restoration work in the liberated territories.

According to Krauze, defending independence requires firm determination and, if necessary, a protracted struggle, similar to what occurred in 1990–1991.