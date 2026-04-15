Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Armands Krauze admires Azerbaijan's fight for territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 18:19
    Armands Krauze admires Azerbaijan's fight for territorial integrity

    Latvian Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze has expressed admiration for Azerbaijan's efforts to restore its territorial integrity, Report informs.

    At the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Latvian Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, he noted that the Azerbaijani people have maintained faith in achieving this goal for over three decades.

    Krauze emphasized that it was a great honor for him to be in Shusha, which holds special significance for the country, and congratulated Azerbaijan on its achievements.

    The Latvian minister also reviewed the progress of restoration work in the liberated territories.

    According to Krauze, defending independence requires firm determination and, if necessary, a protracted struggle, similar to what occurred in 1990–1991.

    Armands Krauze Azerbaijan Latvia
    Armands Krauzen: Azərbaycanın ərazi bütövlüyü uğrunda mübarizəsinə heyranam
    Армандс Краузе восхитился борьбой Азербайджана за территориальную целостность

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